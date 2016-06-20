BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
June 20 Lannett Company Inc :
* On June 17, Lannett entered into amendment No. 1 to credit and guaranty agreement - sec filing
* Pursuant to amendment, Lannett was provided incremental term loan by incremental term lender in principal amount of $150.0 million
* Senior credit facility consisted of term loan facility initially providing for tranche a term loans in aggregate amount of $275 million
* Used proceeds of incremental term loan, to repurchase remaining outstanding $200 million amount of Lannett's 12.0% senior notes due 2023
* Senior credit facility consisted of term loan facility providing for tranche b term Loans&Tranche a term loans in aggregate amount of $635 million
* Senior secured credit facility includes revolving credit facility providing for revolving loans in aggregate amount of up to $125 million Source text: 1.usa.gov/28J4AM9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.