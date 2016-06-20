BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering appoints general manager and CFO
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
June 20 Federated National Holding Co :
* Says CFO Peter J. Prygelski III resigned
* Appointed erick a. Fernandez, vice president, corporate accounting and reporting, to serve as company's interim cfo
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO