June 20 Berry Plastics Group Inc :

* Berry plastics group inc says co and certain units entered into an incremental assumption agreement and amendment to term loan

* To borrow incremental amounts of $814.4 million term g loan and about $2 billion term h loan under existing term loan credit agreement

* Says Term G Loans Mature On January 6, 2021; Term H Loans Mature On October 1, 2022 - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)