BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market
June 21 Nicox SA :
* FDA grants priority review for Nicox's AC-170 new drug application
* FDA also granted priority review and has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of October 18, 2016
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration