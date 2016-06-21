BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Eutelsat
* Inframed invests in eutelsat's 'broadband for africa' satellite venture
* Inframed becomes c.21% shareholder in `broadband for africa,` venture set up by eutelsat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing