Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Sherwin Williams Co:
* On June 20, entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment increases revolving letter of credit by $50 million up to an aggregate availability of $150 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/28IzRif Further company coverage:
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million