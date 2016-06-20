BRIEF-Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
June 20 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* H1 net profit after interests 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit 2.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* Sees FY sales growth of over 10 percent Source text: bit.ly/28JoOWP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.26 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016