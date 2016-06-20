June 20 Wal Mart Stores Inc :

* Walmart may continue to operate its existing digital platforms in China, including Walmart China and Sam's club websites and apps

* For Q2, financial impact from transaction is discrete item which is estimated to increase EPS from continuing operations by about $0.16-$0.19

* Walmart will not engage in other e-commerce direct sale, e-commerce marketplace or "O2O" platforms in China