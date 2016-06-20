June 20 Nikkei:

* Sprint considering raising funds by securitizing rights to mobile phone frequencies - Nikkei

* Sprint would sell usage rights to special-purpose co, which would securitize rights and sell instruments to institutional investors, others - Nikkei

* Sprint exploring idea of selling instruments backed by usage rights, which it paid to acquire through auction, to reduce its interest-bearing debt - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28Jmw9e