Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Nikkei:
* Panasonic will begin mass-producing components for electric-car batteries ahead of schedule at an American factory it is building with Tesla - Nikkei
* The lithium-ion-battery plant is now set to open this July, with power cell production to begin in November - Nikkei
* Tesla is thought to have called on Panasonic to compress its timeline after receiving large number of preorders for Model 3 sedan, due out next year - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28KJUV7 Further company coverage:
