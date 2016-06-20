Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 (Reuters) -
* Jinqiao Group has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Tesla on building its production facilities in China- Bloomberg,citing sources
Source text - (bloom.bg/28IHTc6)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million