June 20 Fitch On Cablevision :

* Fitch downgrades Cablevision's IDR to 'B+'; outlook negative

* Ratings have been removed from negative watch and assigned a negative outlook

* Approximately $8.4 billion of debt as of March 31, 2016 is affected by Fitch's rating action

* Negative outlook reflects uncertainty around viability,timing of potential synergies to drive EBITDA growth over next 18-24 months