June 20 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd :

* Alon Blue Square announces revised proposed debt arrangement filed with district court

* Revised debt arrangement includes changes with regard to identity of creditors under proposed debt arrangement

* Revised debt arrangement includes manner of payment to credit insurance companies

* Moti Ben-Moshe-controlled private co notified court about acquired assets under offer by Ben-Moshe to co's controlling shareholder

* Notified court acquired assets under offer made by Ben-Moshe to co's controlling shareholder would include brands Alon, Alonit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)