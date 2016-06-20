Nikkei tumbles to 1-1/2 week low as Trump allegations lower stimulus hopes
* Utility stocks outperform after Kansai Electric says it will restart No.4 reactor at Takahama plant
June 20 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd :
* Alon Blue Square announces revised proposed debt arrangement filed with district court
* Revised debt arrangement includes changes with regard to identity of creditors under proposed debt arrangement
* Revised debt arrangement includes manner of payment to credit insurance companies
* Moti Ben-Moshe-controlled private co notified court about acquired assets under offer by Ben-Moshe to co's controlling shareholder
* Notified court acquired assets under offer made by Ben-Moshe to co's controlling shareholder would include brands Alon, Alonit
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million