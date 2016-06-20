June 20 Medgenics Inc :

* Medgenics announces public offering of common stock

* Medgenics Inc says intention to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Medgenics Inc says net proceeds to be used for product development activities, including development of companion diagnostics for existing programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)