June 20 Ultratech Inc :

* Ultratech Inc says board of directors sends letter to stockholders

* Ultratech board recommends stockholders vote white proxy card "for" company's director nominees

* Board member Joel Gemunder has decided not to stand for re-election at 2016 annual meeting

* Board member Joel Gemunder will retire from board, effective immediately prior to 2016 annual meeting