June 20 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. announces planned disposition by Windstream of remaining retained stake

* Planned sale by Citigroup global markets , as selling shareholder, of 14,681,071 shares of common stock of co

* Company will not receive any proceeds from disposition of shares in this offering

* Prior to sale, Windstream holdings will exchange shares for indebtedness of Windstream with certain creditors

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc Says Following Debt-For-Equity exchange, Citigroup will acquire shares from such creditors