June 20 Calavo Growers Inc :

* Co, unit entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for five-year, $80 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing on June 14, 2021

* New credit agreement provides replaces prior revolving credit facilities, which were scheduled to expire on july 1, 2016.

* The company may from time to time, request an increase in the credit facility by an amount not exceeding $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)