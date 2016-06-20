BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering appoints general manager and CFO
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
June 20 CalPERS:
* CalPERS news: CalPERS names Douglas Hoffner interim CEO
* Board of administration appointed Douglas Hoffner as pension fund's interim CEO as it completes process for a new CEO
* Hoffner currently serves as calPERS deputy executive officer for operations and technology
* Hoffner will assume the interim CEO post on july 1 following the June 30, 2016 retirement of calPERS current ceo Anne Stausboll (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO