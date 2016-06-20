BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
June 20 Bon-Ton stores :
* Bon-Ton Stores - agreement of purchase, sale by and between bon-ton stores and United Trust Fund Limited Partnership, dated June 1 has been terminated
* Bon-Ton Stores - agreement relating to a sale and leaseback by Bon-Ton of a real estate portfolio comprised of three retail department store locations
* Bon-Ton Stores - will continue to explore all appropriate options relating to three department stores and the remainder of its real estate portfolio Source text: 1.usa.gov/28JMca0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.