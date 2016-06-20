BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
June 20 Overstock Com Inc :
* On June 16, Patrick M. Byrne returned to active status as a member of board of directors of overstock.com, inc
* Overstock com inc says byrne remains on leave in his capacity as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.