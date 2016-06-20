June 20 HCI Group :

* Expect to recognize net reinsurance premiums ceded of about $113 million from June 1, 2016 to may 31, 2017

* Due to $127 million in total premiums attributable to contract year that began june 1, 2016, expect to recognize net reinsurance premiums