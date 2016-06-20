BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering appoints general manager and CFO
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
June 20 Plaid Technologies Inc :
* Says sold $39.8 million in equity financing - sec filing
* Discloses in form D with u.s. Sec that the total offering amount was for $44 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Plaid Technologies] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO