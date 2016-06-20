BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering appoints general manager and CFO
May 18 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :
June 20 Independence Holding Co :
* Independence holding company announces semi-annual cash dividend
* Reported declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $0.045 per share of common stock
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO