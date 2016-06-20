June 20 Caspian Energy Inc :

* Caspian subsidiary Aral Petroleum recommences production

* Caspian energy inc says Aral Petroleum Capital LLP has resumed oil production at East Zhagabulak field in Kazakhstan

* Caspian Energy Inc says with three wells operating, Aral is producing oil at an average rate of 932 barrels per day