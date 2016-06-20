June 20 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* New data shows that Ceplene enhances response to anti pd-1 and anti-pd-l1 immune checkpoint inhibitors in lymphoma and solid tumor models

* Results suggest Ceplene, with its innate immune check point inhibitor role, acts also as a maturation agent in AML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)