June 20 EPR Properties :

* Sullivan County Infrastructure Local Development Corporation has issued $110.0 million of series 2016 revenue bonds

* Received an initial reimbursement of approximately $43.4 million of construction costs

* Expects to receive an additional $44.9 million of reimbursements over balance of construction period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)