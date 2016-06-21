CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open as banks, energy lead gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index was up broadly on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial and energy stocks led the market higher.
June 20 Grana Y Montero Saa
* Announces awarding of contract for construction of schools in 14 cities in Colombia
FRANKFURT, May 16 A group that has taken credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including those used in the recent WannaCrypt global ransomware attack - has threatened in a blog it is believed to have authored to release more recent code to enable hackers to break into the world's most widely used computers, software and phones.