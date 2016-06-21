BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Appoints PCT as its contract manufacturing organization in United States
* PCT will supply study medication for the US part of Kiadis Pharma`s Phase III clinical trial with ATIR101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration