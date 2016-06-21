June 21 Qrf Cva :

* Reaches agreement to acquire 2 retail units let to H&M and Sting at Hasselt, Demerstraat 21-25

* Acquisition price of shares is based on an investment value for property of 27.8 million euro ($31.5 million)

* This transaction lifts fair value of QRF portfolio to approximately 245 million euro