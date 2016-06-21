BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Qrf Cva :
* Reaches agreement to acquire 2 retail units let to H&M and Sting at Hasselt, Demerstraat 21-25
* Acquisition price of shares is based on an investment value for property of 27.8 million euro ($31.5 million)
* This transaction lifts fair value of QRF portfolio to approximately 245 million euro Source text: bit.ly/28Jjqnm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.