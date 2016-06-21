BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Huber+Suhner AG :
* In H1 expects a net profit significantly higher than in previous year's period and an EBIT margin exceeding mid-term target range of 6-9 percent slightly
* Expects an increase of net sales of more than 5 percent for first half of year 2016 compared to previous first half Source text - bit.ly/28K7wK4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing