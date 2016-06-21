June 21 Huber+Suhner AG :

* In H1 expects a net profit significantly higher than in previous year's period and an EBIT margin exceeding mid-term target range of 6-9 percent slightly

* Expects an increase of net sales of more than 5 percent for first half of year 2016 compared to previous first half Source text - bit.ly/28K7wK4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)