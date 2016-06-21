BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Increases its ownership in accelerating portfolio company Nocart
* Ownership increased to about 21.5 pct from 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.