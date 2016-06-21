BRIEF-MTBC reports closing of $2.3 mln registered direct offering priced at-the-market
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Camurus AB :
* Announces results from a Phase 2 trial of CAM2032 in patients with prostate cancer
* Positive results from a repeat-dose Phase 2 trial of two dose levels of leuprolide FluidCrystal injection depot (CAM2032 3.75 mg and 7.5 mg) and the active comparator, Eligard 7.5 mg, in patients with prostate cancer
* Data from Phase 2 trial demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetic profiles for three treatments
* Further development of CAM2032, including potential partnerships, is currently being evaluated Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* X-Chem and Vertex enter into multi-target genetic disease collaboration