June 21 Camurus AB :

* Announces results from a Phase 2 trial of CAM2032 in patients with prostate cancer

* Positive results from a repeat-dose Phase 2 trial of two dose levels of leuprolide FluidCrystal injection depot (CAM2032 3.75 mg and 7.5 mg) and the active comparator, Eligard 7.5 mg, in patients with prostate cancer

* Data from Phase 2 trial demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetic profiles for three treatments

* Further development of CAM2032, including potential partnerships, is currently being evaluated

