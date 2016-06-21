June 21 Humana AB :

* Founders of companies recently acquired by Humana, KOA Group and Arjessa Oy, reivest part of consideration in Humana shares

* Companies' founders are together investing total of 32.5 million Swedish crowns ($3.95 million) in 407,813 Humana shares

* Sellers of shares are Humana's board members Simon Lindfors and Per Granath

* After sale, Lindfors will own 373,504 shares and Granath 3,869,610 shares ($1 = 8.2318 Swedish crowns)