June 21 Whitbread Plc
* Delivered total sales growth of 8.0% in q1
* Costa has started year well and premier inn continues to
win share, albeit in a weaker than expected hotel market
* Industry data has continued to show a soft hotel market in
uk, particularly in london
* During quarter premier inn grew total sales by 8.0% and
like for like sales by 2.1%
* Against a strong comparator premier inn like for like
revpar declined by 0.5% and total revpar declined by 1.2%
* Costa grew total sales by 11.5% with uk retail like for
like sales growth recovering to 2.6%
* With benefit of our cost efficiency programme we remain
confident of making good progress for full year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)