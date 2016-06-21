June 21 Telia

* Sonera has made an indicative offer for anvia

* Says made an indicative cash offer to acquire Anvia, a regional fixed line telecommunications operator in finland, for EUR 130 million on a cash and debt free basis

* In 2015 Anvia's net sales amounted to EUR 63.5 million, EBITDA to EUR 15.2 million and EBITDA margin was 23.9 percent.

