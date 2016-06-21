BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Telia
* Sonera has made an indicative offer for anvia
* Says made an indicative cash offer to acquire Anvia, a regional fixed line telecommunications operator in finland, for EUR 130 million on a cash and debt free basis
* In 2015 Anvia's net sales amounted to EUR 63.5 million, EBITDA to EUR 15.2 million and EBITDA margin was 23.9 percent.
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing