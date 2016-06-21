BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Platzer Fastigheter Holding publ AB :
* Acquires property in Lindholmen
* Property value is about 373 million Swedish crowns ($45.31 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2318 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.