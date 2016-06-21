June 21 Exillon Energy Plc :

* Average daily production was 14,646 barrels per day(bbl/day) during May

* Average daily production for Exillon TP was 3,316 bbl/day, and for Exillon WS it was 11,330 bbl/day during May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar)