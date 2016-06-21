MOVES-JPMorgan, ITG, Nomura Asset Management UK, Hamilton Lane
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 21 Nordea Bank AB
* Swedish FSA says in its May 26 stability report assessed that Nordea as well as other major banks easily meet capital current requirements
* FSA says, as previously announced, is evaluating the major Swedish banks' internal models and has made clear this will result in higher capital requirements
* Swedish FSA says as can be currently assessed any need for additional capital at Nordea would be significantly lower than newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reported
* SvD, citing sources, reported an internal document at Sweden's financial watchdog shows Nordea underestimated risks in its corporate lending and could need as much as 80 billion Swedish crowns ($9.70 billion) in new capital
* A spokesman at Nordea said the Nordic region's biggest bank had more than fulfilled capital requirements in the financial watchdog's latest assessment Source text: here Further company coverage:
* SIGNS WITH BACKTOWORK24, A GRUPPO 24 ORE COMPANY, A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL STARTUPS AND "OPEN INNOVATION" PROGRAMS FOR ITALIAN COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)