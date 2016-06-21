BRIEF-AT&T awarded $119 mln contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
* AT&T awarded $119m, 5-year contract to support centers for disease control and prevention
June 21 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :
* Signed agreement with Spilnu.dk, online slots brand in Denmark
* Says will provide its full generic Live Casino games offering - Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and Casino Hold'em - as well as its Danish Roulette live table, to Spilnu
* New Spilnu live casino service is expected to go live by end of summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice USA Inc says it has applied to list its class a common stock on NYSE under the symbol "ATUS" - sec filing