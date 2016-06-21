June 21 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :

* Signed agreement with Spilnu.dk, online slots brand in Denmark

* Says will provide its full generic Live Casino games offering - Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and Casino Hold'em - as well as its Danish Roulette live table, to Spilnu

New Spilnu live casino service is expected to go live by end of summer