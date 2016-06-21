MOVES-JPMorgan, ITG, Nomura Asset Management UK, Hamilton Lane
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 21 Visa Inc :
* Visa inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe
* Appointed Gary Hoffman, CEO of Hastings Group, as a board member of Visa Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* SIGNS WITH BACKTOWORK24, A GRUPPO 24 ORE COMPANY, A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL STARTUPS AND "OPEN INNOVATION" PROGRAMS FOR ITALIAN COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)