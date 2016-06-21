MOVES-JPMorgan, ITG, Nomura Asset Management UK, Hamilton Lane
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 21 Invl Baltic Farmland AB :
* To acquire 1.92 percent of own shares for total amount of 202,355 euros (without brokerage fees)
* Every shareholder sold 100 percent of offered shares for price of 3.21 euros ($3.64) per share
* During share buy-back procedure 63,039 units of shares were tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* SIGNS WITH BACKTOWORK24, A GRUPPO 24 ORE COMPANY, A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF DIGITAL STARTUPS AND "OPEN INNOVATION" PROGRAMS FOR ITALIAN COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)