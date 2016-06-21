BRIEF-Synergy Group approves bond issue program for up to RUB 10 billion
* SAYS APPROVES BOND ISSUE PROGRAM FOR UP TO RUB 10 BILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2pGhiYU
June 21 Rheinmetall AG
* Says Pierburg GmbH has booked 375 million euros in new orders from a well-known Chinese automobile manufacturer
* Products are intended for a vehicle series sold in the Chinese domestic market as well as for models marketed worldwide Further company coverage:
* SAYS APPROVES BOND ISSUE PROGRAM FOR UP TO RUB 10 BILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2pGhiYU
* Says has nominated Atle Eide, a senior partner in the private equity investment company HitecVision, as its new chair of board