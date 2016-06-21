Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 Compagnie Des Alpes SA :
* Says was never part of group of investors that wanted to acquire Brezovica ski resort in Kosovo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
MILAN, May 16 Italy's Investindustrial has placed a bid to buy British beauty retailer The Body Shop, the founder of the private equity firm Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.