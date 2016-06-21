June 21 Contravir

* Doses first patients in head-to-head study of Cmx157 versus. Viread for treating hepatitis b

* Study is expected to conclude in q4 of 2016

* Phase 1b study in line with expectations into final 100 mg dosing group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)