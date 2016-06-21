BRIEF-YY Inc.’s Huya subsidiary raises $75 mln
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
June 21 Osi Systems Inc
* If deal is terminated, american science and engineering, inc will be required to pay company a termination fee equal to $11.0 million
* Merger agreement also provides that upon termination of merger agreement, co will be required to pay as&e a termination fee equal to $11.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: