BRIEF-YY Inc reports resignation of CEO Zhou Chen
* Says Zhou Chen has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
June 21 Telia Company CEO at capital markets day:
* Says definitely looking for M&A in B2B to complement our portfolio
* Says still sees sale of Eurasia assets as doable this year, good progress in discussions Further company coverage:
* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc