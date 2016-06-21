Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
June 21 PSA Group says:
* signed final joint venture agreement with Iran Khodro
* joint venture to invest 400 million euros over five years, as announced in January outline deal
* plans Iranian production of Peugeot 208, 2008 and 301 models
* new Iran production to begin in second half of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
* Kinsale Capital - underwriters in its previously announced secondary offering exercised in full their option to purchase additional 594,492 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: