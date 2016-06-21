BRIEF-Future Enterprises allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 21 Holdsport Ltd :
* Holdsport has acquired a 100% interest in Second Skins Ltd
* Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction in terms of listings requirements of JSE Ltd.
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement