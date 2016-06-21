BRIEF-Future Enterprises allots NCDs worth up to 250 mln rupees
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
June 21 LDLC Com SA :
* A new LDLC.com shop opens in Clermont-Ferrand Source text: bit.ly/28KORN4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved and alloted ncds worth up to 250 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrNRqt Further company coverage:
* Vendor and Treasure Forever Limited entered into SP Agreement