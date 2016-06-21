BRIEF-Data respons signs contract of NOK 16 million
* SIGNED A CONTRACT OF NOK 16 MILLION WITH A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
June 21 Telia Company :
* Head of Sweden consumer business (B2C) says we don't necessarily want to get into exclusive content, but we will if we have to Further company coverage:
* SIGNED A CONTRACT OF NOK 16 MILLION WITH A CUSTOMER WITHIN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera tool with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.